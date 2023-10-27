6 injured in stone pelting in Bihar’s Chapra during Durga idols immersion

At least six people were injured in a communal clash that broke out early Friday morning in Bihar’s Saran district during a procession of Durga idols, on the way to immersion, police said.

Immersion of Goddess Durga (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place in the New Bazar locality of Chapra Town, where people pelted stones at the procession while it was passing through a minority area.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gaurav Mangla, other senior officers, as well as, reinforcement teams rushed to the spot after the clashes started around 5am.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area to bring the law-and-order situation under control, said police.

Also Read: Durga Puja: 3 injured in clash during immersion in Begusarai

According to the eyewitnesses, a group of miscreants began throwing stones at the procession, damaging the idol. In response, some youths started pelting stones at nearby houses, which led to a clash between the two communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Preliminary inquiry reveals that the Durga immersion procession came under attack as it was passing in front of a mosque,” said the SP.

“They did not top the music and thus, an enraged community started pelting stones at the procession. The procession is said to be unlicensed,” SP Mangla added.

A senior official familiar with the matter told HT that the attack on the procession might not have been spontaneous and the particular community may have been prepared with stones from before, in anticipation of the procession.

The SP said that the law-and-order situation is under control in the area. After swift action by the police, the idol immersion was peacefully completed.

A first information report would be lodged against members of both sides on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly after immersion processions are over, said the SP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON