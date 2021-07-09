79 villages affected by floods in Bihar’s Darbhanga

The Bagmati, Gehumi, and Kamla rivers have been in full spate for nearly a fortnight in Bihar’s Darbhanga and flooded across several blocks in the district.

Darbhanga district magistrate Thiyagarajan SM on Thursday convened a meeting of executive engineers to discuss preparedness in this regard. He sought suggestions and directed officials to prepare the list of flood-hit populations to provide them relief.

Officials said 79 villages across six blocks have been affected by floods in the district and a population of 58,000 has been impacted. The district magistrate said that community kitchens were being run at 14 places in the flood-affected areas, where 3,418 people were being served food twice daily.

“As of now, 145 boats are being operated, including 35 private and 110 government boats, for the movement of the people in the flood-hit areas. So far 900 people have been shifted to the safer places,” said an official.