Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 79 villages affected by floods in Bihar’s Darbhanga
patna news

79 villages affected by floods in Bihar’s Darbhanga

Darbhanga district magistrate Thiyagarajan SM on Thursday convened a meeting of executive engineers to discuss preparedness in this regard
By Bishnu K Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The Bagmati, Gehumi, and Kamla rivers have been in full spate for nearly a fortnight in Bihar’s Darbhanga and flooded across several blocks in the district.

Darbhanga district magistrate Thiyagarajan SM on Thursday convened a meeting of executive engineers to discuss preparedness in this regard. He sought suggestions and directed officials to prepare the list of flood-hit populations to provide them relief.

Officials said 79 villages across six blocks have been affected by floods in the district and a population of 58,000 has been impacted. The district magistrate said that community kitchens were being run at 14 places in the flood-affected areas, where 3,418 people were being served food twice daily.

“As of now, 145 boats are being operated, including 35 private and 110 government boats, for the movement of the people in the flood-hit areas. So far 900 people have been shifted to the safer places,” said an official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dubai unveils world’s deepest 60-meter pool, clips of creation go viral

Dad juggles baby and ball at baseball game, viral video sparks mixed thoughts

Love candy? This huge 25 kg lollipop will definitely make you drool

Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP