9 of top 10 toxic cities in country from Bihar

There was no respite from toxic air on Monday for people in Bihar, where air quality index (AQI) in several cities and towns have remained in the “severe” category for four days in a row this month.

Among the 10 most polluted cities in the country, nine were from Bihar, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Incidentally, no other place in the country recorded “severe” AQI on Monday.

Begusarai recorded the worst air quality, with AQI of 428, followed by Purnia 415 and Darbhanga 411.

Apart from these, eight places recorded “very poor” AQI — Katihar (376), Bettiah (371), Sasaram (365), Samastipur (358), Chapra (348), Bhagalpur (346), Aurangabad (345) and Muzaffarpur (302).

The only exception was Gopalganj, where AQI stood in “satisfactory” category with AQI of 58.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of zero to 50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.

Meanwhile, residents felt chill in the weather as mercury plunged two to three notches below the corresponding normal.

According to the daily weather bulletin, Banka remained the coldest place in the state, with the lowest minimum temperature of 8.6°C. The average maximum and minimum temperature hovered around 25°C and 12°C, respectively.

Shallow to moderate fog was observed at various places in the state. Gaya recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8°C. Bhagalpur 9.5°C, Jamui 10°C, Dehri 10.5°C, Aurangabad 10.7°C and Samastipur 11°C.

Rajesh Kumar, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As per current numerical model and weather analysis, westerly and north westerly winds are prevailing in the state at the speed of 6 to 8 km per hour. Under the influence, shallow to moderate fog is likely at isolated places over the districts of north-west, north central, south west and south central during the next 48 hours.”

As per weather forecast, the minimum temperature in the southern districts is likely to fall below 10°C on Tuesday.