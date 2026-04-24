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Activist Gurjeet Khalsa brought down from BSNL tower in Patiala after 560 days

Activist Gurjeet Khalsa brought down from BSNL tower in Patiala after 560 days

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 10:35 am IST
PTI |
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Samana , Activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, who had been sitting atop a 400-foot BSNL tower for 560 days demanding stricter laws against sacrilege incidents in Punjab, was finally brought down on Friday morning, officials said.

Activist Gurjeet Khalsa brought down from BSNL tower in Patiala after 560 days

The development brought to an end a dramatic protest that began when Khalsa climbed atop the tower in Samana near Patiala on October 12, 2024, demanding stringent punishment for the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The Patiala district administration had sought assistance from the Army to bring down Khalsa safely, who descended on Friday morning amid 'Sikh Jaikara' and 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal' chants.

After he was brought down, Khalsa was taken to a hospital in an ambulance for a medical checkup, with his supporters showering flower petals on him.

Teams from the Army and the fire brigade had conducted a drill on Thursday to bring down the activist, a native of Kheri Nagaian village in Patiala district.

He was sent essential supplies via ropes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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