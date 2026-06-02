After a long gap, Governor initiates process for appointment of 14 Pro-VCs in Bihar

After a gap of several years, the secretariat of Governor-cum-Chancellor on Monday initiated the exercise for the appointment of Pro-Vice Chancellors in 14 state universities in Bihar.

Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain. (HT Photo)

The notification, issued by Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary to the Governor, issued the notification, inviting applications for the post of Pro-VCs from the “persons possessing the highest level of competence as distinguished, integrity, morals and institutional commitment”.

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This is in addition to the notification for the appointment of VCs in 10 state universities, including four of those for which re-advertisement was issued after cancelling the earlier one issued during the previous dispensation.

This means, there will be 24 appointments made for the highest academic posts in the state universities in the coming months by Governor Lt Gen (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain. For the last few years, no appointment had been made to the post of Pro-VCs in Bihar.

The Pro-VCs shall be appointed by the chancellor in consultation with the state government as prescribed for the appointment of VCs. Canvassing directly or indirectly on behalf of any candidate shall attract disqualification,” said the Lok Bhawan notification.

The candidates should have 10 years of experience as a professor in a university system or in an equivalent position in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} However, like the post of VCs, the notification for the appointment of Pro-VCs does not mention that experience of professor will be counted from the date of issue of notification for professorship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, like the post of VCs, the notification for the appointment of Pro-VCs does not mention that experience of professor will be counted from the date of issue of notification for professorship. {{/usCountry}}

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Promotion to professorship has been a vexed issue in the state universities, with several universities reporting delay of 6-10 years, with no accountability ever fixed for the situation. The Lok Bhawan has also received complaints and asked for prompt action.

“The Chancellor’s office is receiving several matters pertaining to pending promotions. In the light of previous directions, you are directed to take further action on pending promotions latest from June 15 to September 15, 2026 on a priority basis,” said the letter to all VCs issued by the ACS to the Governor on Monday.

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Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh said that in Bihar’s premiere Patna University, the notification for promotion to the rank of nearly 40 professors issued by one VC and vetted by the Syndicate after the nod of the Chancellor was held up by another VC as soon as he was reinstated with a warning by the present Chancellor. “What I have been informed is that it is a ploy to delay promotions for vested interests,” said.

JD-U MP Sanjeev Kumar Singh said that the inordinate delay in promotions certainly looked deliberate to create room for outsiders and old guards, who benefit from status quo. “I have been consistently raising the issue in the Legislative Council. There should be a calendar for promotions, just like the gazette notification of exam calendar. It is high time the arbitrariness is put to an end and accountability fixed for undue delays to allow fair play,” he added.

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Social analyst Prof N K Choudhary said the bulk appointments to the key positions in the state universities would be the first test both for the Chancellor as well as the Samrat government. “The state of higher education is not hidden from anyone, as there is very little room for further slide. What kind of people are appointed will definitely give an indication for the future, as leadership is the first step for developing the required systems for revival. I hope things change for the better,” he added.