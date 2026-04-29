AIIMS-Patna study establishes heat stroke death through autopsy

With summer intensifying and heat waves prevalent across many parts, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, on Tuesday reported a significant breakthrough in forensic medicine, establishing a definitive postmortem marker for heat stroke deaths through human studies. Doctors said the findings are expected to aid in medico-legal cases and the accurate settlement of insurance claims and compensation cases linked to such fatalities.

Patna AIIMS building in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

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The research, led by principal investigator Dr Ashok Kumar Rastogi, additional professor in the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, identifies rupture of the pre-optic area — located in the anterior hypothalamus of the brain — as a consistent indicator of heat stroke death. The pre-optic area, measuring about 1–2 mm and situated between the brain’s lobes, plays a crucial role in regulating body temperature via the hypothalamo-pituitary axis. Its rupture disrupts this control mechanism, leading to death.

Dr Rastogi noted that until now, there was no definitive pathological marker for heat stroke deaths. Autopsy reports typically cited dehydration or haemorrhage in organs such as the brain, liver, or kidneys without identifying the root cause. “We now know that rupture of the pre-optic area is a key pathological finding in such deaths,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the origin of the study, Dr Rastogi said the severe summer of 2024 saw a surge in heat stroke fatalities in Bihar. “Of the nearly dozen such deaths at our institute, I conducted autopsies on four cases between May 25 and June 4, 2024, including a police personnel who died during election duty. In three of these cases, we observed rupture of the pre-optic area, which led to a conclusive finding,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the origin of the study, Dr Rastogi said the severe summer of 2024 saw a surge in heat stroke fatalities in Bihar. “Of the nearly dozen such deaths at our institute, I conducted autopsies on four cases between May 25 and June 4, 2024, including a police personnel who died during election duty. In three of these cases, we observed rupture of the pre-optic area, which led to a conclusive finding,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The study was based on detailed post-mortem investigations of individuals exposed to extreme environmental conditions in the Patna region during 2024, including temperatures reaching 48 degrees Celsius, humidity levels up to 95% and prolonged heat exposure lasting five to eight hours,” said a statement issued by AIIMS-Patna on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The study was based on detailed post-mortem investigations of individuals exposed to extreme environmental conditions in the Patna region during 2024, including temperatures reaching 48 degrees Celsius, humidity levels up to 95% and prolonged heat exposure lasting five to eight hours,” said a statement issued by AIIMS-Patna on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Rastogi claimed it was the first such study on humans, noting that previous research on heat stroke deaths had been limited to animals.

The study was published on April 8 as an original article in the Medico-Legal Journal, a UK-based, PubMed-indexed quarterly journal published by SAGE Publications for the Medico-Legal Society. Co-authors include Ashutosh Kumar, Shreekant Bharti, Sanjeev Kumar Paikra, Ashok Kumar Datusalia, Amit Maruti Patil and Rajesh Kumar, all from the pathology and anatomy departments of AIIMS-Patna.

Dr Rastogi said the next phase of research will focus on identifying biochemical changes in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood. He aims to study variations in hormone levels and electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and chloride, comparing normal cases with heat stroke victims.

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“If distinct pathological changes are established in CSF or blood, it could enable quicker and less complex confirmation of heat stroke deaths through fluid analysis, rather than a detailed examination of the pre-optic area,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchir Kumar ...Read More Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar. Read Less

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