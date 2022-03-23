All three VIP MLAs join BJP, now largest single party

All three MLAs of Mukesh Sahni-led Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) joined the BJP on Wednesday and handed over a letter of support to Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, officials in the Speaker’s office said.

The three MLAs — Raju Singh from Sahebganj constituency, Mishri Lal Yadav (Alinagar) and Swarna Singh (Gaura Bauram) — were accompanied by deputy chief ministers Takishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both from BJP, and party’s state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal. They met the Speaker in his chamber after the House proceedings ended on Wednesday and remained closeted for more than an hour.

Sahni’s party debuted in Bihar assembly elections in 2020 and won four seats as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has BJP and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) as major constituents. Sahni himself lost but was made a minister and elected a member of Legislative Council (MLC) in a bypoll. His term as MLC ends in July.

The fourth assembly seat won by VIP was Bochchan, which fell vacant last year following the death of incumbent MLA Musafir Paswan. The seat is due for bypoll on April 12. BJP has fielded its own candidate, so have RJD and VIP.

With the defection of three VIP MLAs, BJP’s tally in the 243-member Bihar assembly has increased to 77, making it the single largest party in the House, overtaking RJD, which has 75 members.

Sahni, a former Bollywood set designer, antagonized BJP leaders by fielding 55 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls earlier this year. All his candidates, however, lost their deposits. Sahni had even given advertisements in local newspapers of UP, appealing people not to vote for the BJP. He was publically critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sahni had said his party was fighting for its rights. He, however, refused to comment on the latest development. “I will talk to media in morning,” he said.

VIP spokesperson Debjyoti said the party will come stronger out of this.

“You reap what you sow. BJP made him a minister after he was snubbed by RJD. But he started showing us down and embarrassed us on many occasions,” said Lakhendra Paswan, BJP MLA from Patepur.

