Allies JD(U), BJP clash again on CM face

A day after the results of election to 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats were announced, a war of words again erupted on Friday between BJP and JD(U), the key constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first salvo was fired by JD(U)’s parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha. “In 2025, Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister face and as long as BJP-JD(U) alliance is there, Kumar will remain the face of chief minister in Bihar,” he said on Friday.

BJP’s state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal was quick to respond. “It was decided in 2020 that Nitish Kumar will be NDA’s chief ministerial candidate and he will be remain CM till 2025. For the last one-and-a-half years, the government has been running successfully and continue to do so for the whole term,” he said.

Jaiswal, however, also took a dig at Kushwaha. “Why talk of post 2025 things now? The confidence with which he is asserting these things, he should also make an announcement that he will remain in NDA, in JD(U) after 2025 and continue to accept Nitish Kumar as his leader. When the time comes, we will decide who will be the leader,” the state BJP president said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kushwaha hit back, reminding BJP of impending bypoll for Bochchan assembly seat on April 12,, which BJP is fighting. “Who is he to ask me questions? Such statements will make an adverse impact on workers at Bochchan where BJP is contesting. It will send a wrong signal to voters,” he said.

Kushwaha, a former union minister, was a protege of JD(U) strong man and chief minister Nitish Kumar before he floated his own outfit. Last year, he merged his outfit with JD(U).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON