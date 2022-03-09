Amid flak, Bihar Cabinet approves changes to state’s prohibition law

PATNA: The Bihar Cabinet has approved changes to the state’s liquor prohibition law to make it less stringent for the first-time offenders and those caught carrying alcohol in lesser quantities in smaller non-commercial vehicles, officials aware of the matter said. The modified sections will come into force after the state assembly approves them.

The law was enforced in April 2016, banning the manufacturing, sale, and consumption of liquor. It provides for up to life imprisonment for serious offences and confiscation of houses, vehicles, and other properties from where liquor is seized. The Bihar government has drawn flak over the poor implementation of the prohibition law, which has been blamed for hooch tragedies that have claimed dozens of lives.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has faced criticism even from his alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the hooch tragedies. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party, which is a part of the government, has demanded a repeal of the law.

The Supreme Court too has criticised the law saying it was impacting the functioning of the judiciary with 14-15 Patna high court judges only hearing the bail pleas relating to arrests made under it. On Tuesday, the state government told the Supreme Court the law would be modified. The court said the Bihar government brought the law without any legislative impact study. It said almost every bench in the Supreme Court is dealing with petitions arising out of the prohibition law.

In July 2018, the law was amended to dilute some of the stringent provisions. For first-time offenders who store, manufacture, or sell liquor, the punishment was reduced from 10-year jail term and ₹10 lakh fine to five years in jail and ₹1 lakh fine. The amendment also scrapped a fine on an entire community in case liquor was found to be frequently manufactured and sold in a particular area. The 2018 amendment also did away with a mandatory jail term for first-time offence in case of consumption of liquor and replaced with a fine of ₹50,000 or three months in jail.

As per Bihar Police records, 3,48,170 cases were lodged and 4,01,855 arrests made under the law until October last year. About 20,000 bail pleas in such cases were pending either in the high court or in trial courts.

Officials said the fresh amendments will empower assistant sub-inspector rank officers to seize premises where liquor is recovered. Currently, only sub-inspectors have such powers. An excise and prohibition department official said those caught having liquor for the first time would not require courts to provide them relief. Once the law is amended again, magistrates or deputy collectors or other officers in their ranks or above can give bail to the first-time offenders. Currently, those arrested for consuming alcohol are jailed and need to get bails from courts.

The new amendments propose that small non-commercial vehicles caught carrying small quantities of alcohol can be released after penalties are imposed. Under the existing law, such vehicles are impounded and auctioned. The proposed amendments seek to empower district magistrates to destroy liquor at the places of recovery. Earlier, the district authorities needed permission from the government for this. They will have to keep electronic records of the destruction.

In July, the Patna high court directed all proceedings related to confiscation of property under the law must be initiated/concluded within 90 days from the date of appearance of the parties. It added the appeal/revision, if any, be also decided within 30 days from the date of initiation, failing which the “things” (vehicle/property) shall be deemed to have been released.

The proposed amendments say any person arrested under law shall be produced before the nearest judicial or executive magistrate within 24 hours either in person or via video link. For seeking custody also, production of seizures will not be necessary and electronic evidence will suffice.

In February, Nitish Kumar said 16 million people in the state have given up drinking liquor since prohibition was enforced. Bihar had a population of 104.1 million as per the Census 2011 census.

In January, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana dismissed the Bihar government’s batch of appeals against the grant of anticipatory and regular bails to accused under the liquor law, saying these matters have choked the courts.

The CJI, in a lecture in Vijayawada in December last year, underlined the importance of impact assessment and basic scrutiny of Constitutionality before passing of legislation. He said “a lack of foresight in legislating can directly result in the clogging of courts” and cited the case of the Bihar prohibition law.

The constitutional validity of liquor prohibition law is also under challenge before the top court.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Bhai Birendra said the proposed amendments to the law reflect a lack of vision of the policymakers. “Illegal trade of liquor remains unabated even though more than 40,000 poor people are languishing in the jails due to unnecessarily harsh provisions of the law,” said Birendra.

Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said his party has been seeking a re-look into law as it has failed to enforce prohibition. “Instead of cracking down on the liquor consumers, the government should make fool-proof arrangements to prevent smuggling of alcohol from other states,” said Mishra. He added hooch tragedies have become regular.

BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said the modifications were being done as per the feedback from the people. “The Opposition has nothing to question the government about as policies or legislation are amended to make them perfect and result oriented. The changes would have a positive impact on society as a whole.”

