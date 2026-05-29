Amid raging debate over 3-language policy, CUSB to award multilingualism

Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has come up with a novel initiative to recognise employees and students having knowledge of maximum Indian languages and reward them.

Central University of South Bihar

“Those having knowledge of maximum Indian languages will be conferred with ‘Bhasha Sri Award’, as CUSB is a centre that promotes multilingualism, which is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” said CUSB vice-chancellor KN Singh.

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“The award is an initiative to encourage students and employees having knowledge of maximum languages. It has been established by experts that multilingualism reshapes cognitive function, social dynamics, and is crucial for educational frameworks,” said the VC.

He said that one Bhasha Shri Award in each category of students and employees, apart from some consolation prizes, would be given from this year.

“We feel that language defines our reality and in a multilingual country like India, it can add strength to students’ ability in any part of the country they go. It can only contribute to greater understanding of India and its culture. UNESCO has also highlighted the need to integrate multilingualism in education systems,” said the VC.

Singh said that at a time when implementation of 3-Language Policy of the ministry of education, government of India is a much debated issue, multilingualism should not be seen as a handicap, but a welcome requirement, especially for students studying in national institutions across the country.

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{{^usCountry}} “I feel proud that CUSB Campus has students and teachers from 28 states of India and the spread is likely to grow further. It makes multilingualism a common practice on the campus and aptly reflects Indian diversity and unity. By rewarding employees and students, there will be encouragement to learn more languages,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I feel proud that CUSB Campus has students and teachers from 28 states of India and the spread is likely to grow further. It makes multilingualism a common practice on the campus and aptly reflects Indian diversity and unity. By rewarding employees and students, there will be encouragement to learn more languages,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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He said it was important to address the concerns and confusion in public domain regarding three-language policy and make it clear that there is no imposition of Hindi or any Indian language by CBSE, which has also issued clarifications in this regard.

“In diverse country like India, languages are the product of the motherland and they are the bridges between people pf different regions. Every Bhartiya Bhasha should be promoted and honoured. Besides, it aligns with NEP-2020, and is flexible, non-imposing, futuristic, transformational and unifying to contribute to nation’s growth,”’he added.

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The VC said that the students are free to choose any two languages given in 8th schedule of the Constitution of India. “In fact, it will be an added skill to the students for future when they go to other parts of the country to pursue higher education and they will enjoy it. Many students from southern states have also picked up Hindi at CUSB and that needs to be appreciated. There will be no pressure on them,” he added.

The issue of three language policy has also reached the Supreme Court of India through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging its sudden implementation. The court asked the Centre and CBSE to clarify their stance within four weeks, but it has not stayed the implementation of the policy.

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The CBSE has mandated that Class 9 students must study three languages starting July 1, 2026. The policy stipulates that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages. This has led to questions being raised over the sudden implementation.