Army soldier shot dead in Patna, BJP says return of jungle raj

An Army soldier was shot dead while resisting a robbery bid in Bihar’s capital Patna early Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Bablu Kumar (34), currently posted in Guwahati, was on way to Patliputra railway station to board New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express when the incident took place on the Old Bypass road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, Bablu and his cousin Vijay Kumar were on a bike when armed miscreants intercepted them and tried to snatch his bag. When he resisted, one of them shot Bablu, who fell on the road. His cousin fled. After around 30 minutes, Vijay returned to the spot and found Bablu lying in the pool of blood and his bag missing from the spot. He informed family members who reached the spot and brought him to Danapur military hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The soldier’s father, Amarnath Yadav, is said to be a close associate of deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The soldier had come on a 45-day leave and had admitted his two children in Kendriya Vidalaya Kankarbagh in class 4 and 5 on August 1, family members said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon told HT, “The jawan was travelling on Vijay’s bike as a pillion rider. The assailants intercepted them and asked the address of Patna junction and then shot Bablu.”

This was the second major crime in the state capital within 12 hours. On Wednesday, a class 9 girl student was shot at in Indrapuri area when she was returning from a coaching institute. The girl, who received bullet injuries in the neck, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP said criminals have become “fearless” after the grand alliance came to power.

Former union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, in whose parliamentary constituency two persons were shot, said, “These are no routine crimes. These show how emboldened criminals have become in the state within days of the new government assuming office.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If this is the situation in the state’s capital, one can well imagine where the state is heading. The state is returning to jungle raj,” he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON