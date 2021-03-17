Arrest minister’s kin for liquor haul or will lay siege to CM’s house: Tejashwi

A day after land revenue minister Ram Surat Kumar accused leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of spreading canards against him, the RJD leader on Wednesday said he would lay siege to chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence if the school in Muzaffarpur where liquor consignment was seized a few months ago is not converted into a police station in a week.

The minister’s brother is associated with the school.

The state government had recently announced that premises from where liquor is recovered would be turned into police stations for effective implementation of Prohibition, which has been in place in the state since April 2016.

“If a police station is not opened on the land where a school is run by the minister’s brother within a week, I will gherao (lay siege to) the chief minister’s residence,” Tejashwi Yadav said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The LoP also taunted the chief minister, saying it would be better if Kumar opens a liquor outlet at his official residence and also at residences of other ministers on April 1 (the day Prohibition was imposed in the state in 2016) in case he fails to get the minister’s brother arrested or dismisses the minister from cabinet.

“The CM should open an outlet of liquor at his residence as that would check smuggling of liquor and save him the trouble of dismissing ministers,” he said. “Some ministers show their fists in the House to the opposition leaders . What kind of ministers are these? In the House, the Opposition leader is not allowed to speak and put facts. This is unfortunate,” he said.

Yadav said investigation into the recovery of liquor consignment on November 8 last year from the school premises at Bochaha in Muzaffarpur had revealed that the pick-up van used for ferrying liquor was in the name of the minister’s brother. “It is mentioned in the police diary,” he said, waving police records at the press conference.

He also claimed the police report mentioned another close relative of the minister, Sanjeev Kumar.

“I do want to stoop low about making unsavoury comments about one’s family. But this is all there in the police diary,” Yadav said, apparently hitting back at the land revenue minister who had taken sharp jibes at the Opposition leader’s family in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The minister, who comes from BJP, has maintained that the school land is a self-acquired property of his brother and not ancestral and that he should not be blamed for his brother Hanslal Rai’s conduct.

“It is quite surprising the school principal, Amarendra Kumar, who had informed the police about the liquor consignment on school premises is in jail whereas the brother of the minister has not been arrested. I ask why,” Yadav said.