Assembly clears changes to pvt varsities act, tech services commission

The Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed two bills, seeking amendments to the Bihar Private Universities Act and the Bihar Technical Services Commission Act, with a voice vote.

Officials said the amendments would encourage private firms to set up the institution of higher education, as they would be allowed to take extra time to raise the necessary infrastructure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary tabled the bill to amend the private universities act, while energy minister Bijendra Yadav introduced the technical services commission bill.

Once the private varsities act is amended, entrepreneurs in education sectors would be given more time to complete the necessary infrastructure for the institute. “After the amendments are notified, the state government could offer extra time to build and set up the private universities. Earlier, such institutions are given two plus two years to set up the infrastructure. But after the amendments, such institution could be given extra time, as deemed by the state government, to complete the infrastructure,” said a senior officer familiar with the issue.

The amendments to the technical services commission act envisaged raising the age bar for its members to 70 years. Currently, members are eligible to be working up to 62 years of their age. Additionally, senior most member of the commission would be allowed to exercise the power of the chairman in case he/she stays away from office for a long period due to leave or any other reasons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior leaders of opposition, including Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma, had proposed changes in the amendments, but it was rejected by speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.