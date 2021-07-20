ATS arrests two from Bihar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Tuesday arrested two persons in an international telephone exchange scam from the Gardanibagh area in Patna
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Police sources said that the action was taken based on an IB report, according to which the duo was using fake telephone exchange for anti-national activities, he added.

Following a tip-off, the ATS raided the area and arrested two persons identified as Anil Chourisia and Sushil Chourisia. The ATS also recovered electronic devices and other objectionable items from their possession, a source said.

