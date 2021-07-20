ATS arrests two from Bihar

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Tuesday arrested two persons in an international telephone exchange scam from the Gardanibagh area in Patna.

Police sources said that the action was taken based on an IB report, according to which the duo was using fake telephone exchange for anti-national activities, he added.

Following a tip-off, the ATS raided the area and arrested two persons identified as Anil Chourisia and Sushil Chourisia. The ATS also recovered electronic devices and other objectionable items from their possession, a source said.