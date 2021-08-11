Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Backward classes, minorities could boycott census if caste based census is not done: Lalu

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Wednesday said people from backward classes and minorities could boycott Census 2021 if there is no enumeration of caste-wise population
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:00 PM IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad (HT FIle)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Wednesday said people from backward classes and minorities could boycott Census 2021 if there is no enumeration of caste-wise population. “Not only in Bihar, but backward classes, scheduled castes and minorities could boycott the Census across the country if there is no caste count...” he tweeted.

