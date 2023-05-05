Bangladesh Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Patna, flies back to Kathmandu

A Bangladesh Airlines flight (BBC371) to Kathmandu made an “emergency landing” at the Patna airport on Friday afternoon following a technical snag in the aircraft but left for its destination after four hours at 4pm, Patna airport officials said. Kathmandu-bound Bangladesh Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport following a technical snag. (HT photo)

“The Boeing 738 aircraft from Dhaka to Kathmandu, carrying 77 passengers, was diverted to Patna due to technical problem. The flight landed here at 12:01pm and departed at 4pm after aircraft engineers attended to the fault,” said airport director Anchal Prakash.

The Biman Bangladesh aircraft had developed snag in the flap of its left wings, said officials aware of the development.

Engineers of the Air India inspected the aircraft and attended to the fault.

The stranded passengers were made to wait inside the aircraft till the fault was rectified and the aircraft resumed its onward journey to Kathmandu, said airport officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON