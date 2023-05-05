Home / Cities / Patna News / Bangladesh Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Patna, flies back to Kathmandu

Bangladesh Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Patna, flies back to Kathmandu

ByRuchir Kumar, Patna
May 05, 2023 09:36 PM IST

“The Boeing 738 aircraft from Dhaka to Kathmandu, carrying 77 passengers, was diverted to Patna due to technical problem. The flight landed here at 12:01pm and departed at 4pm after aircraft engineers attended to the fault,” said airport director Anchal Prakash.

A Bangladesh Airlines flight (BBC371) to Kathmandu made an “emergency landing” at the Patna airport on Friday afternoon following a technical snag in the aircraft but left for its destination after four hours at 4pm, Patna airport officials said.

Kathmandu-bound Bangladesh Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport following a technical snag. (HT photo)
Kathmandu-bound Bangladesh Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport following a technical snag. (HT photo)

“The Boeing 738 aircraft from Dhaka to Kathmandu, carrying 77 passengers, was diverted to Patna due to technical problem. The flight landed here at 12:01pm and departed at 4pm after aircraft engineers attended to the fault,” said airport director Anchal Prakash.

The Biman Bangladesh aircraft had developed snag in the flap of its left wings, said officials aware of the development.

Engineers of the Air India inspected the aircraft and attended to the fault.

The stranded passengers were made to wait inside the aircraft till the fault was rectified and the aircraft resumed its onward journey to Kathmandu, said airport officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

Topics
emergency landing kathmandu patna airport technical snag + 2 more
emergency landing kathmandu patna airport technical snag + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out