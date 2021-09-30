Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhagalpur: Criminals loot 29 lakh from Cooperative bank

Bhagalpur SSP Nitasha Gudiya said that police detained three persons for interrogation following the incident.
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The robbers attacked bank staff during bank loot in Bhagalpur on Thursday. (Representative image)

Six armed miscreants allegedly looted 29 lakh from The Bhagalpur Central Cooperative Bank’s Sultanganj branch and assaulted the staff here on Thursday evening, said police.

Bhagalpur SSP Nitasha Gudiya said that police detained three persons for interrogation following the incident. The borders of the districts have been sealed and raids are on to arrest the robbers.

Six men barged into the bank around 4.20 pm and held the manager, cashier, employees and a customer captive at gunpoint. When cashier Ajay Kumar Jha tried to resist their attempt, the criminals assaulted him with revolvers. The robbers forced the cashier to hand over the keys to the strong room where cash was stored.

The cashier said that the criminals locked up the employees in the strong room before escaping. They were unlocked after a few Jeevika self-help workers reached the bank to deposit money.

On getting information, Bhagalpur SSP Nitasha Gudiya rushed to the site. “The robbers had fled by the time police reached there,” said an employee Sanjay Kumar.

.

