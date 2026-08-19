Bhojpur, Siwan SPs among 18 transferred in IPS reshuffle

The Bihar government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders for 18 IPS officers, including Siwan and Bhojpur superintendents of police (SPs), just a day after the government transferred the DMs of both Siwan and Bhojpur in an administrative reshuffle of 17 IAS officers.

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According to notification issued by the home department on Tuesday, Nalanda SP Bharat Soni, has been transferred to Siwan as SP, replacing Puran Kumar Jha. Awadhesh Kumar Dixit, earlier posted at headquarters as SP (Personnel-1) has been moved to Bhojpur as SP replacing Mister Raj, who was holding the post.

On Monday late evening, the government transferred DM Siwan Vivek Ranjan Maitrey and appointed Vijay Prakash Meena, a 2016 batch IAS officer, as new DM. Manesh Kumar Meena, a 2015 batch IAS officer, was appointed new Bhojpur DM replacing Tanay Sultania , who has been made DM Sitamarhi.

Among other senior IAS officers Pankaj Kumar, prinicipal secretary, rural development department was made principal secretary home department. Kundan Kumar, holding the additional charge of secretary, home, has been relieved of the charge and would continue as secretary, industry department and other charges.

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{{^usCountry}} The shifting of DMs and SPs of Bhojpur and Siwan assumes significance as both the districts have been in spotlight for several weeks following public outcry over the use of AK 47 assault rifle by a constable during students’ protests in Siwan on July 25 and alleged police shoot out, killing social activist Bharat Tiwari on June 17 at Bilouti village under Shahpur police station in Bhojpur . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shifting of DMs and SPs of Bhojpur and Siwan assumes significance as both the districts have been in spotlight for several weeks following public outcry over the use of AK 47 assault rifle by a constable during students’ protests in Siwan on July 25 and alleged police shoot out, killing social activist Bharat Tiwari on June 17 at Bilouti village under Shahpur police station in Bhojpur . {{/usCountry}}

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The transfers of DMs and SPs of both the districts comes close on the heels of leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s march to Bihar Lok Bhawan against the Siwan police firing and action against officials allegedly involved in allowing police to use AK 47 against student demonstrators during Bihar bandh on July 25.

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As per the home department notification, Rohtas SP Roushan Kumar, will be new SP of Saran while Saran SP Vineet Kumar is new SP of Anti Terror Squad (ATS) replacing Hridaykant. Hridaykant has been made SP of Nalanda.

Commandant, Bihar special auxiliary police (BSAP-9) Garima has been posted as SP (weaker section and women cell) in CID. Mithlesh Kumar, SP (Emergency Response Support System) replaces Garima at BSAP-9. Rajesh Kumar, SP (Cyber investigation and operation economic offence unit) is new SP of ANTF and Prohibition & State Narcotics Control Bureau (PSNCB). Manish Kumar, SP (special branch B) is transferred and posted as SP special vigilance unit while Ramanand Kumar Kaushal, SP (C) CID is shifted to special vigilance unit. Mohd. Shibli Nomani, made new SP (special branch B)

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DIG wireless and technical services, Anil Kumar is now DIG of prohibition and anti narcotics task force (ANTF), replacing Ajay Kumar Pandey. DIG Ajay Kumar Pandey has been shifted to wireless and technical services.

Rajiv Ranjan-2, DIG Human Rights Commission, is DIG, special vigilance unit. DIG vigilance investigation bureau Mritunjay Kumar Choudhary has been posted in civil defence in same capacity while DIG (weaker section and women cell) replaces Mritunjay Kumar Choudhary in vigilance investigation bureau.

Among senior IAS officers transferred on Monday include HR Srinivasa, ACS, social welfare department who has been made ACS, rural development department while Rajesh Kumar has been made divisional commissioner Patna in place of Mayank Warwade, who has been principal secretary, vigilance department. Vinay Kumar has been made principal secretary, finance department apart from holding the additional charge of urban development department.