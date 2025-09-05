Bidi-Bihar row: NDA allies criticise Kerala Cong post, deleted after backlash

A now deleted post on X from the handle of Kerala Congress has stoked a controversy after the party’s social media handle linked Bidis (Inexpensive cigarettes made by rolling tobacco by hand in a dried leaf from the tendu tree) put in the 18% GST bracket to Bihar. Kerala Congress, in a new post, said the statement was twisted and expressed their apologies. (Shutterstock photo)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has criticised the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) for insulting the people of Bihar.

“Bidis and Bihar start with B” and “cannot be considered a sin anymore”, said the post, referring to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction on the low-cost tobacco product. The post was however taken down.

Janata Dal United (JD-U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha called the post as shameful.

“Yet another shameful act by the Congress due to its negative mindset towards Bihar, where it has been reduced to a pillion rider of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and lack of geographical knowledge about the bidi-producing states”, he said.

“I am surprised why the Congress in particular and its alliance in general always reaches the wrong end of the stick when it comes to Bihar. B also stands for ‘Budhi’, which the Congress certainly lacks. B also stands for budget, which also evoked critical comments from them when a neglected Bihar got special assistance as part of PM’s eastern push for development,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, JD-U spokespersons and Member of a Legislative Council (MLC) Neeraj Kumar said the excuses for the Congress may vary, but the objective was always the same - to insult Biharis “this way or that way”, and the self-respecting people of the state would give them a befitting response.

“It has become a matter of pride for the Mahagathbandhan. Tejashwi should answer if Bihar is the synonym for Bidi. Bihar is a place of knowledge and spirituality and the RJD-Congress combined can never understand the importance of self respect for Biharis,” said

The JD-U leader continued his verbal tirade against the post.

“Be it Dayanidhi Maran, MK Stalin, Revanth Reddy, Raj Thackeray… There is a pattern, reflecting the mindset of the leaders of the Congress, RJD and their allies. The people of Bihar will show their self-respect through ballots to send them packing,” he added.

Kerala Congress, in a new post, said the statement was twisted and expressed their apologies.

“We see that our jibe at Modi’s election gimmick with GST rates is being twisted. Our apologies if you felt hurt”, they posted on X.