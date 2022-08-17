Bihar: One kanwariya dies, 25 others injured after bus hits divider near Purnia

One kanwariya died while 25 others were injured, eight of them seriously, when a bus bound to Kishanganj from Deoghar hit the divider on NH-31 near Kajra bridge under Dagarua police station about 15km from Purnia district headquarters on Wednesday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those who sustained minor injuries were admitted at Dagarua primary health centre while those with major ones are undergoing treatment at Purnia government medical college and hospital.

Station house officer (SHO), Dagarua Ramchandra Mandal along with police forces rushed to the spot soon after they received information and took the injured to the Dagarua PHC. He said some of the kanwariyas received major injuries and they were sent to government medical college and hospital Purnia. He claimed the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver.

Also Read: How Uttarakhand is gearing up for Kanwar Yatra; 40 million devotees expected

The doctor at Dagarua PHC said 27 persons were admitted and 8 of them were rushed to Purnia government medical college and hospital as they have received serious injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An injured, identified as Ghan Shyam Pandit, said they were returning from Deoghar and were on their way to Chhatarghat in Kishanganj. He alleged that the driver had fallen asleep and the bus dashed against the divider. He said there were 40 pilgrims including 15 women in the bus.

Meanwhile, the bus has been seized and further action is being taken against the driver who is also injured and undergoing treatment at Dagarua PHC.