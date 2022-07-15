Over 1 million Kanwariyas arrive in Haridwar in just first two days of Yatra
Uttarakhand on Friday witnessed a massive footfall in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, with more than 1 million Shiva devotees arriving in the state within just the first two days of the pilgrimage that began on Thursday.
Kanwariyas, as they are addressed, from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other states are pouring in in large numbers after a gap of two years as the annual pilgrimmage could not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Citing the major influx of devotees, the administration has decided to completely prohibit the entry of heavy vehicles from July 20 midnight from 5 am till 11 pm. From July 21, there will be a total ban on heavy vehicles from the national highway passing through Haridwar, till the pilgrimmage is over.
According to senior superintendent of police (Haridwar) Yogendra Singh Rawat, a new traffic plan has been drafted for the peak days when hordes of pilgrims will start coming in vehicles via highways.
Also Read:Kanwar Yatra: States told to tighten security amid concerns
Till July 21, vehicles from the Delhi side — Rishikesh-Dehradun — will be diverted from the Rampur tri-intersection at the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border via Deoband, Gagalhedi, Biharigarh to Asha Rodi entry check post in Dehradun.
Vehicles coming from the Delhi-Meerut-Muzaffarnagar will be diverted from Manglaur, Nagla Imarti service lane towards Landaura, Laksar, Sultanpur, Pherupur, Jagjeetpur, SM trisection, Shani chowk, Matri Sadan, Dakshdeep parking side, Bairagi camp span bridge to Bairagi camp parking ground.
Vehicles coming from Yamunanagar-Saharanpur towards Haridwar will be diverted from NH-344 through Bhagwanpur, Bijhauli, Military hospital, Manglaur, Nagla Imarti, Landaura, Laksar, Jagjeetpur, Shani chowk, Matri Sadan stretches to the Bairagi camp.
As a precautionary measure, the police have closed the Singh Dwar Ganga canal walking lane after some Kanwariyas passed through the stretch instead of the charted Kanwar route.
Jwalapur station house officer RK Saklani said that Kanwariyas risked their lives by passing through the railway track and are being urged to follow the specified route only.
At major shrines and temples, adequate arrangements have been put in place for the pilgrimage. At the mela zone, from Bhimgoda barrier, post-office-Juna Akhada square and Har-ki-Pauri, prohibition on four-wheeler vehicles have been imposed till the completion of the fair.
Over 40 million devotees are expected in the holy city of Haridwar during the two weeks of the Yatra. Around 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order, and manage the mammoth crowd and traffic.
The Kanwar area this year has been divided into 31 zones and 133 sectors. CCTV cameras, drones, social media monitoring, immediate communication through WhatsApp groups among police personnel, and public address systems are also being put to use. Paramilitary forces and bomb disposal squads are also on high alert to prevent any untoward incident.
-
Duo steals ₹5.82 lakh cash from ATM in Pune
Two unidentified persons steal Rs 5.82 lakh in cash from a HDFC bank ATM located in Maratha Kranti chowk, Talegaon Dabhade on Wednesday night. According to the police, the thieves entered the ATM around 2 am, sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras and opened the machine from its backside by using secret password. The theft was noticed on Thursday morning when locals visited the ATM to withdraw money.
-
Drop in fuel prices brings relief to Punekars
The reduction in fuel prices by the state government has brought relief to residents. “Though it is a good decision to reduce petrol price by Rs 5, but the state government should find a way to reduce LPG rates as it costs above Rs 1,000 which is hurting middle-class people,” said Meena Patil, a resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj.
-
Boil water before drinking: PMC to Punekars
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday appealed to Punekars to filter or boil water before drinking. By considering this the civic body has advised residents to take precautions. Pune city is getting water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams. According to India Meteorological Department, Pune district has reported 43 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 till July 14.
-
Karnataka's IISc best in India; Mysore University, Manipal Academy also ranked
The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is the best university and research institution in India, according to the 2022 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework that were released by the education ministry Friday. Seven other universities or research institutions from Karnataka made the overall top 100, including the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Mysore University. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education was ranked seventh in the list of best universities, with Mysore University and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in the top 40. The National Law School of India University topped the list of law schools, with Christ University coming in at 16th.
-
Morphine worth ₹365 crore seized near Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at Rs 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday. The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics