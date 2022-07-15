Kanwar Yatra: States told to tighten security amid concerns - report

With the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra in India, the government has told states to tighten security of devotees amid concerns over threat from radical elements, according to a report by Live Hindustan. Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh among several other states have been told to enhance security arrangements.

In Uttar Pradesh, the police have started making security arrangements for movement of devotees across the state. As many as 151 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 11 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been reportedly deployed in the state.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, security has been beefed up in the capital city of Jaipur with drones being used to monitor the route of the Yatra. The state police also said that security arrangements were being made keeping in mind the murder of Udaipur based tailor Kanhaiya Lal weeks back.

The above Livehindustan report also said that instructions were given to the Railway Board to tighten the security of trains.

The railways have extended the run of two trains till Haridwar. “Additional coaches are being deployed by the railways, the same trains have been extended from July 13 to July 28 at Haridwar railway station, as well as three additional trains have been prepared by the railways due to the increase in the number of Kavad passengers, which have been prepared by the Haridwar district administration,” Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Northern Railway (Moradabad Railway Division), told news agency ANI on Thursday.

The Kanwar Yatra began on the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan on Thursday. It is taking place after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. A report by PTI said government authorities hope that at least four crore Kanwariyas will come to Haridwar and neighbouring Rishikesh to collect the waters of the holy river during the nearly fortnight-long fair.

There are no special restrictions for Covid during the Yatra and the normal virus protocol is being followed.