Delhi Police up traffic, security measures for Kanwar Yatra. Maps, details here
More than 2,000 Delhi traffic police personnel will be deployed at various routes across the east, northeast and Shahdara districts bordering Uttar Pradesh to ensure smooth flow of Kanwar pilgrims and vehicles, causing as little inconvenience to commuters as possible. The administration is expecting people in large numbers in Kanwar Yatra this year since the event is taking place after a gap of two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Apart from traffic personnel, security officials from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces will be present across the eastern parts of Delhi to prevent any untoward incident, especially in the wake of a couple of cases of communal violence reported in Delhi since 2020, and the prevailing religious tensions across the country over various issues.
According to the Delhi Police, as of now 338 Kanwariya camps have been approved and are being set-up at various locations in eastern Delhi to facilitate pilgrims and provide them space for their stay.
Of the 338 camps, 172 are government approved, including nine security camps, while 157 are private camps, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) G Ram Gopal Naik.
Also Read:Drones to be used for monitoring Kanwar pilgrimage: Uttarakhand police
Senior traffic police officers said that dedicated lanes have been created on the routes for Kanwariyas and no vehicle will be allowed to enter those lanes. Similarly, the pilgrims will be stopped from using the space dedicated for vehicular movement.
Manpower in sufficient numbers will be deployed at all intersections to help the pilgrims cross roads, and traffic will be stopped whenever Kanwariyas cross the roads. The deployment of police and traffic personnel at intersections will ensure no traffic chaos or accidents, they said.
“As of now we have a list of 338 camps. The numbers may increase. We will be deploying 2,000 traffic personnel for Kanwar Yatra duty. As construction work is going on at some of the roads, we urge the public to cooperate with us in managing and regulating the traffic during the Kanwar Yatra. Like security personnel, traffic personnel will also be present on all the routes 24x7,” said DCP Naik.
As far as the security and facilities at the camps are concerned, the DCP of the three districts said CCTV cameras are being installed at all camps, apart from maintaining a logbook in which details of kanwariyas entering and exiting the camps will be mentioned.
Quick reaction teams and emergency response vehicles will be deployed at strategic locations across the routes that will be used by the Kanwariyas.
“Medical facilities will also be available at the camps. For better coordination, district police officials are holding meetings with organisers of the camps, district administration, civic agencies, fire and health departments,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.
Regarding the preparedness to avoid any communal issue during the Yatra, deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the police have been holding meetings with ‘peace’ committees and urging them to play a vital role in ensuring the religious event concludes without any untoward incident.
