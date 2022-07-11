Drones to be used for monitoring Kanwar pilgrimage: Uttarakhand police
To thwart terror attacks, violence and anti-social activity during the upcoming Kanwar fair, drones will be used by the Uttarakhand police to monitor the Mela zone, officials said on Monday.
The monsoonal two-week Kanwar fair commences from July 14 onwards.
Along with the drone supervision, the Uttarakhand police will be aided by the central para-military forces which include Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to provide security at the Mela zone, Kanwar stretch and other sensitive public points.
For better coordination between the state police, intelligence wings, central para-military forces, Government Railway Police and Railway Police Force, senior superintendent of Haridwar police Yogendra Singh Rawat has appointed superintendent of city police, Swatantra Kumar, as the nodal officer.
A special Kanwar Mela Cell in charge has also been appointed for the first time. Inspector BL Bharti has been given charge of it.
As the Shravan Kanwar is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid-19, major focus is being given to security, traffic management and intelligence. For Kanwar fair, 1 superintendent rank officer, 12 assistant superintendent rank officers, 31 deputy superintendent rank officers and 67 station house officers have been deputed.
“Drone cameras will be used on a large scale owing to expected record arrival of Kanwariyas post two years of covid-19 restrictions,” said senior superintendent of Haridwar police, Yogendra Singh Rawat. The administration is expecting four crore Kanwar devotees to arrive in the state.
Additional civil police from other districts of the state have also been sought from state police headquarters by the Haridwar district police.
The Mela police officials said that all related arrangements for the Kanwar fair have been put in place. Interstate and district police meetings have been organised for better coordination.
“A total of six central para-military forces companies have arrived for Kanwar fair duty. Two companies each of Indo Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Suraksha Bal and Rapid Action Force are on Kanwar duty. Two will be deployed in rural segment while the remaining four will be in the city area,” said Kanwar Mela cell in-charge inspector, BL Bharti.
Around 10,000 security personnel, including home guards, will be deployed for maintenance of law and order and management of traffic movement during the Kanwar yatra, the police said.
Kanwar yatra will be held this year between July 16 and July 26. It is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch Ganga waters which they take back to their respective areas to anoint Shiv Lingams in temples.
-
Haryana: Govt accords additional security to MLAs who received threat calls
In the wake of five Haryana MLAs allegedly receiving threat calls recently, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday held a meeting with top brass of the state police and it was decided that they will be protected by four or five additional security personnel. The Speaker held a meeting with Director General of Police P K Agrawal, Additional DGP, CID, Alok Mittal, ADGP (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar and IG (Security) Saurabh Singh.
-
Khattar congratulates 94-year-old gold medallist from Haryana
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated Bhagwani Devi, 94, for winning three medals, including a gold, in the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships held in Finland. Bhagwani has won the gold in 100-metre race in the senior-citizen category at the athletics championships held in Tampere. Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put. World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10.
-
CISF jawan cheated of ₹1.50 lakh while updating Aadhaar card in Kharghar
Kharghar police and Cyber Cell of Navi Mumbai are jointly investigating a case wherein a 36-year-old CISF jawan, who was trying to update his Aadhaar card online, was cheated of ₹1.50 lakh on Saturday. “Before linking, he had to update the Aadhaar card and hence he did a Google search on the nearest centres to update it. He found a mobile number and placed a call,” a police officer said.
-
Traffic police take it upon themselves to fill potholes in Thane
While the concerned authorities failed to provide any respite from potholes on Thane roads, the traffic police came to the rescue of commuters. The police filled most of the potholes since early morning on Monday. As a result, the traffic situation was better than last week, especially along the Ghodbunder Road and Eastern Express Highway. Apart from the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the traffic in Thane city was comparatively moving rather than being stuck.
-
Haryana: Speeding SUV claims cop’s life in Karnal
A 42-year-old policeman was killed when a speeding SUV hit a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, Tej Narayan, who was posted at Madhuban police academy's bike on the National Highway 44 near Taraori on Monday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, Tej Narayan, who was posted at Madhuban police academy. Police said that on Monday morning, Tej Narayan was heading towards Madhuban on his motorcycle. When he reached near Taraori, the SUV hit his bike, leaving him dead on the spot.
