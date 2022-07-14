Kanwar Yatra starts today: Sword ban, specified routes, extra coaches | 5 points

As annual Kanwar Yatra starts today with the beginning of Sawan month, authorities across several states have taken numerous measures for convenience and safety of Lord Shiva's devotees. During the annual Yatra, the Kanwariyas, or pilgrims, visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga. They then carrying it across several kilometres on foot to dispense as offerings in local Shiva temples or specified shrines like Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi and Baba Baidyanath in Deoghar. The Kanwar Yatra was cancelled in Uttarakhand last year and entry at 'Har ki Pauri' was also restricted in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Uttarakhand administration has prohibited pilgrims from carrying swords, tridents and other such harmful objects during the Kanwar Yatra. Instructions to seize these materials at the district border have been given to the police station and outpost in-charges.

Twelve parking spots have been earmarked in Haridwar for the annual pilgrimage: Rishikul Maidaan, Hariram Inter College, Pt Deendayal Dhobhi Ghat, Pantdeep parking, Chamgadarh Taapu parking, Gadda parking, Laljiwala, Sarvanand ghat, Neeldhara, Gaurishankar parking and Rodi Belwala reserve parking.

The Northern Railways will add coaches, stoppages and extend the routes of 5 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will operate till Haridwar.

As part of elaborate security arrangements, nearly 5,000 security personnel and 2,000 traffic police officers will be deployed on 50 routes, 187 intersections across Delhi for the annual Kanwar Yatra. The movement of Kanwarias and other road users will be segregated from July 14 to July 26.

East Delhi will be a transit point on route for Kanwariyas hailing from states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Kanwariyas will enter East District from Maharajpur and Gazipur check post side for their respective destinations.

