Home / India News / Kanwar Yatra starts today: Sword ban, specified routes, extra coaches | 5 points
india news

Kanwar Yatra starts today: Sword ban, specified routes, extra coaches | 5 points

  • Kanwar Yatra 2022: The railways have decided to extend the run of two trains for the convenience of devotees who will bring kanwar from Haridwar.
The month-long Mela in temple town Deoghar is one of the biggest congregation of devotees in eastern India. (HT Photo)
The month-long Mela in temple town Deoghar is one of the biggest congregation of devotees in eastern India. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 08:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

As annual Kanwar Yatra starts today with the beginning of Sawan month, authorities across several states have taken numerous measures for convenience and safety of Lord Shiva's devotees. During the annual Yatra, the Kanwariyas, or pilgrims, visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga. They then carrying it across several kilometres on foot to dispense as offerings in local Shiva temples or specified shrines like Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi and Baba Baidyanath in Deoghar. The Kanwar Yatra was cancelled in Uttarakhand last year and entry at 'Har ki Pauri' was also restricted in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

  • Uttarakhand administration has prohibited pilgrims from carrying swords, tridents and other such harmful objects during the Kanwar Yatra. Instructions to seize these materials at the district border have been given to the police station and outpost in-charges.
  • Twelve parking spots have been earmarked in Haridwar for the annual pilgrimage: Rishikul Maidaan, Hariram Inter College, Pt Deendayal Dhobhi Ghat, Pantdeep parking, Chamgadarh Taapu parking, Gadda parking, Laljiwala, Sarvanand ghat, Neeldhara, Gaurishankar parking and Rodi Belwala reserve parking.

Also Read | Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs

  • The Northern Railways will add coaches, stoppages and extend the routes of 5 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will operate till Haridwar.
  • As part of elaborate security arrangements, nearly 5,000 security personnel and 2,000 traffic police officers will be deployed on 50 routes, 187 intersections across Delhi for the annual Kanwar Yatra. The movement of Kanwarias and other road users will be segregated from July 14 to July 26.
  • East Delhi will be a transit point on route for Kanwariyas hailing from states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Kanwariyas will enter East District from Maharajpur and Gazipur check post side for their respective destinations.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kanwar yatra uttarakhand haridwar deoghar + 2 more
kanwar yatra uttarakhand haridwar deoghar + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out