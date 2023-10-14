Bihar: 35 foreigners perform Pind Daan at Gaya

Gaya: Valentine (42) from Germany was visibly pleased after offering Pind Daan to her son, who departed in his early teens.

Foreign nationals from Germany, France, USA, Russia and Ukraine performed pinddaan at Gaya during Pitri Paksha (Twitter Photo)

She was extremely regretful that she could not do anything for her only child. Last year, she came in contact with Loknath Gaur Das, a preacher associated with ISKCON. Das informed her that there was a solution in Indian culture. She could appease the soul of her dead son and send him to heaven.

“Despite my husband not agreeing, I came to India alone and offered Pind Daan for the peace of my son’s soul. Now, I am feeling very unencumbered and happy,” Valentine said and thanked Indian spirituality.

The experience was similar for others like Natalia, Oxana, Shasa, Irina, Margherita, Grichkevich and Kevin from Germany and Svetlana from Ukraine. Kevin was the only male among the 12 foreign devotees who together performed Pind Daan at Dev Ghat near Vishnupad temple on Wednesday.

The Germans performed the Tarpan rituals for their departed parents, husbands and even sons. Svetlana performed rituals for the peace of souls of the soldiers and common people killed in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The women wearing traditional Indian saris of the same colour and Kevin wrapped in a white dhoti, performing rituals with great devotion, was a beautiful scene, making us proud of our most humanist culture,” said ISKCON preacher Loknath Gaur Das, who led the rituals.

Kevin praised the authorities for making Falgu River visible. “We had read that Falgu flows underground except during the rainy season. But the rubber dam had made available sufficient clean water for the pilgrims.”

A visibly impressed Margherita said, “Indian culture and people are blessed who are so sensitive towards their ancestors. It is wonderful and endearing that they remember their dead ancestors for 15 days every year and offer them water and their favourite food. India is great.”

Gaya district magistrate (DM) Dr Thiyagarajan SM said it was a pleasant sign that 35 foreign devotees from Russia, France, Germany and the USA had performed Tarpan rituals till Wednesday. Foreign pilgrims had not come after the Covid pandemic in 2020 except one or two that arrived last year.

He said special arrangements had been made for them at Dev Ghat. Adequate women magistrates and female police personnel were deployed. Standard sanitation, drinking water, medical, security and traffic arrangements along with uninterrupted darshan to the Garbhagriha had been ensured for all pilgrims.

