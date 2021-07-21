Bihar: 80-year-old, who established a temple in Madhepura, shot dead

The founder of a Hanuman Temple in Bihar’s Madhepura district was shot dead on Tuesday night and his body found 300 meters away from the temple located in the Budhma police camp of Udakishunganj police station area on Wednesday morning, police said.

80-year-old Bhola Prasad Shah established the Sukhasini Hanuman Temple after being released from jail in 1998 in a murder case.

“The deceased had served 7-years imprisonment in connection with a murder case and was released from jail in 1998. After his release, he was very active in temple construction work and had established the Sukhasini Temple,” Udakishunganj sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Satish Kumar said.

There was tension in the area following the murder and police had begun a probe into the murder. Shah’s body was sent to Madhepura sadar hospital for post-mortem.

“My father was dedicated to temple construction for over two decades and used to sleep in the temple and on the night of the incident, he had returned after attending a religious gathering held about one kilometre from the temple,” victim’s son Vikash Kumar said.

He added, “He went to sleep soon after and was shot dead early in the morning on Wednesday as I saw him sleeping at around 2 am.”

The incident has triggered panic in the area.