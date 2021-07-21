Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 80-year-old, who established a temple in Madhepura, shot dead
patna news

Bihar: 80-year-old, who established a temple in Madhepura, shot dead

There was tension in the area in Madhepura district following the murder and Bihar Police had begun a probe into the murder. Shah’s body was sent to Madhepura sadar hospital for post-mortem.
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The man was found shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura district about 300 meters from the temple where he was sleeping. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The founder of a Hanuman Temple in Bihar’s Madhepura district was shot dead on Tuesday night and his body found 300 meters away from the temple located in the Budhma police camp of Udakishunganj police station area on Wednesday morning, police said.

80-year-old Bhola Prasad Shah established the Sukhasini Hanuman Temple after being released from jail in 1998 in a murder case.

“The deceased had served 7-years imprisonment in connection with a murder case and was released from jail in 1998. After his release, he was very active in temple construction work and had established the Sukhasini Temple,” Udakishunganj sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Satish Kumar said.

There was tension in the area following the murder and police had begun a probe into the murder. Shah’s body was sent to Madhepura sadar hospital for post-mortem.

“My father was dedicated to temple construction for over two decades and used to sleep in the temple and on the night of the incident, he had returned after attending a religious gathering held about one kilometre from the temple,” victim’s son Vikash Kumar said.

He added, “He went to sleep soon after and was shot dead early in the morning on Wednesday as I saw him sleeping at around 2 am.”

The incident has triggered panic in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP