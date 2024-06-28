Bihar: Bike-borne assailants open fire at patrolling police, 1 constable injured

A police constable was injured after three bike-borne criminals fired at a patrolling team near Dhanki Jamun under Darigaon police outpost area of Rohtas district late on Thursday. Representational image.

Constable Sindhu Kumar was bike-patrolling at night with constable Madan Kumar when they intercepted three suspicious people on a motorcyle around 11.15pm.

When the police tried to stop the trio, they opened fire and fled. Sindhu suffered a bullet injury on his wrist in the firing.

The injured constable was taken to a local hospital in Sasaram where doctors referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Superintendent of police Vineet Kumar said that a case of attempt to murder has been registered against unidentified criminals and an SIT has been formed under sub-divisional police officer of Sasaram.

The SIT is conducting simultaneous raids to identify and arrest the criminals, the SP said, appealing to the people to share any relevant information.