 Bihar: Bike-borne assailants open fire at patrolling police, 1 constable injured - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi
Bihar: Bike-borne assailants open fire at patrolling police, 1 constable injured

ByPrasun K Mishra
Jun 28, 2024 03:20 PM IST

Superintendent of police Vineet Kumar said that a case of attempt to murder has been registered against unidentified criminals

A police constable was injured after three bike-borne criminals fired at a patrolling team near Dhanki Jamun under Darigaon police outpost area of Rohtas district late on Thursday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Constable Sindhu Kumar was bike-patrolling at night with constable Madan Kumar when they intercepted three suspicious people on a motorcyle around 11.15pm.

When the police tried to stop the trio, they opened fire and fled. Sindhu suffered a bullet injury on his wrist in the firing.

The injured constable was taken to a local hospital in Sasaram where doctors referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Superintendent of police Vineet Kumar said that a case of attempt to murder has been registered against unidentified criminals and an SIT has been formed under sub-divisional police officer of Sasaram.

The SIT is conducting simultaneous raids to identify and arrest the criminals, the SP said, appealing to the people to share any relevant information.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
