‘Nitish Kumar responsible’: Sushil Modi on BJP worker's death in ‘lathicharge’

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday slammed the Nitish Kumar government over the death of BJP's Jehanabad general secretary's death in lathicharge in Patna during protest on the issue of teachers in the state. “It is so unfortunate that one of our party workers died due to a lathi charge by the police. He died on the way to the hospital. We will lodge murder charges against the police. Nitish Kumar is responsible for all this”, the BJP leader told ANI.“The lathi charge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and indignation of the state government. Mahagathbandhan government is attacking democracy to save the citadel of corruption..”, BJP national president JP Nadda tweeted. BJP activist Vijay Kumar Singh, the general secretary of the party's Jehanabad unit, was allegedly killed and several others including a woman leader were injured in police action to stop the saffron party's march to Raj Bhavan against the continuance of Tejashwi Yadav as the deputy CM despite filing chargesheet against him in the land for jobs case and the issue of recruitment of teachers in the state.

Police lathicharge BJP workers during a protest against the Bihar government on Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the protesters were sitting on a dharna at Patna's Dak Bungalow intersections and were not allowing anyone to pass through it. The Dak Bungalow crossing is situated around two kilometres from the Vidhan Sabha and, normally, processions are not allowed beyond the point. The cops said the protesters abused and manhandled them. The police used water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The protesters also damaged windscreens of several vehicles including anti-riot vehicle of district administration, and the protest led to the disruption of traffic for nearly three hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON