12-year-old boy missing for two days found trapped between piers of bridge in Bihar

A 12-year-old boy missing for two days was found trapped between two piers of a bridge over the Son River in Bihar's Rohtas on Thursday.

A visual from the bridge collapse incident.(PTI)

The boy is a resident of Khiriyawan village. Local police and senior officials reached the spot soon after the information. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was called for the rescue operation.

The boy's father Bhola Shah said his son is mentally unstable and was missing from home for two days.

"We have been looking for him in the nearby villages, but could not find him. We got a call 3-4 hours ago and got to know that he is stuck here," the father told ANI.

NDRF Assistant Commandant Jaiprakash said that the boy was stuck there on the bridge in a very critical position.

"The child is safe for now and we are giving him food from here. The rescue team will safely bring him here soon," Jaiprakash said.

Further details are awaited.

