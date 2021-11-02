Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar bye-polls: Initial round of counting shows mixed results for RJD, JD(U)
patna news

Bihar bye-polls: Initial round of counting shows mixed results for RJD, JD(U)

At 10am, the RJD led by 670 votes at Kushweshwar Asthan, while in Tarapur, the JD(U) held a slender lead over its rival RJD, as per reports. Counting for the two seats began at 8am
A security personnel stands vigil at a polling station as voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the bye-election of the Tarapur assembly constituency, in Munger district, on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:29 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took an early lead at Kushweshwar Asthan and the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) was ahead at Tarapur after the initial round of counting on Tuesday morning in bye-elections for the two seats in Bihar, according to reports.

At 10am, the RJD led by 670 votes over the JD(U), the Congress and other parties at Kushweshwar Asthan, while in Tarapur, the JD(U) held a slender lead over its rival RJD, as per reports. Counting for the two seats began at 8am.

The ruling JD(U) fielded Aman Bhushan Hazaari from Kushweshar Asthan and Rajiv Kumar Singh from Tarapur, while the RJD fielded Ganesh Bharti from Kushweshwar Asthan and Arun Kumar from Tarapur.

The Congress, too, is fighting both the seats in the bye-elections that were necessitated following the deaths of two sitting MLAs - Mewalal Choudhary from Tarapur and Shashi Bhushan Hazari from Kushweshwar Asthan. Both belonged to the ruling JD(U) party.

The RJD’s early lead at Kushweshwar Asthan, a constituency in Darbhanga that was won by the ruling JD(U) in the 2020 assembly polls, is seen as a big boost to the main Opposition party that has called upon the Election Commission to divest the responsibilities of the returning officer of the constituency, Sanjeev Kumar Kapar, alleging the officer of resorting to partiality in the last assembly polls.

RELATED STORIES

“We are going to win both the seats. In Kushweshwar Asthan, we are in the lead position, while in Tarapur , we will get a victory,” said an RJD spokesperson.

JD(U) spokesperson Manish Mandal hopes the party will eventually win both the seats. “It’s just the initial rounds. We are confident of winning both the seats,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP