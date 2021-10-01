Bihar bypolls: NDA names candidates

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on Friday announced its candidates for bypolls for Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur assembly seats. Both are from Janata Dal (United), which had won the seats in 2020 elections.

For Tarapur, the alliance has decided to field Rajiv Kumar Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2005 election for the seat on JD(U) ticket.

In Kusheshwarsthan, the NDA candidate will be Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of late Shashi Bhushan Hazari who won the seat in 2020.

“We wanted to field late Mewalal Chowdhary’s son from Tarapur, but he expressed his inability as he is abroad,” said BJP’s state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal. Chowdhary had won the seat in 2020.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party’s faction led by Jamui MP Chirag Paswan has decided to field candidates for both the seats, its officer bearer Hulas Pandey said.

However, the party’s other faction, led by Chirag’s uncle and union minister Pashupati Paras, has announced to support NDA candidates.