Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Cabinet approves extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for 3 years

Bihar: Cabinet approves extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for 3 years

patna news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 11:25 AM IST
The scheme will be implemented by 15 different departments including minor irrigation, water resources, environment and forest, among others
In 2019-20, the government spent a sum of 7,376 crore till 2021-22 for the scheme. (File image)
BySubhash Pathak

Bihar state cabinet in its first meeting after the expansion on Tuesday approved the extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for the next three years. It also gave the nod for allocation of 12,568 crore to be spent till the fiscal 2022-25.

Addressing media persons, additional chief secretary, cabinet, S Sidharth said the scheme, as in the past, will be implemented by 15 different departments including minor irrigation, water resources, environment and forest, education, public health and engineering, agriculture, urban development, panchayati raj, animal husbandry, information and public relations, revenue and land reforms and building construction departments.

Also Read:Minister says Bihar environment programme in line with COP26 agenda

In 2019-20, the government spent a sum of 7,376 crore till 2021-22 for rejuvenating waterbodies, planting saplings, and other various schemes to fight climate change.

“There has been no change in the mode implementation of Jal-Jivan-Hariyali scheme. A sum of 5,222 crore would be spent in the current fiscal, while 3,668 crore and 3,677 crore have been earmarked in the subsequent years,” said Sidharth, adding that 37.38 crore has been allocated for administrative expenses.

RELATED STORIES

This was the first time that all ministers of the newly sworn-in cabinet headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar attended the meeting and discussed the agenda before giving its go ahead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subhash Pathak

Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP