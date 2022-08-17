Bihar: Cabinet approves extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for 3 years

Bihar state cabinet in its first meeting after the expansion on Tuesday approved the extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for the next three years. It also gave the nod for allocation of ₹12,568 crore to be spent till the fiscal 2022-25.

Addressing media persons, additional chief secretary, cabinet, S Sidharth said the scheme, as in the past, will be implemented by 15 different departments including minor irrigation, water resources, environment and forest, education, public health and engineering, agriculture, urban development, panchayati raj, animal husbandry, information and public relations, revenue and land reforms and building construction departments.

In 2019-20, the government spent a sum of ₹7,376 crore till 2021-22 for rejuvenating waterbodies, planting saplings, and other various schemes to fight climate change.

“There has been no change in the mode implementation of Jal-Jivan-Hariyali scheme. A sum of ₹5,222 crore would be spent in the current fiscal, while ₹3,668 crore and ₹3,677 crore have been earmarked in the subsequent years,” said Sidharth, adding that ₹37.38 crore has been allocated for administrative expenses.

This was the first time that all ministers of the newly sworn-in cabinet headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar attended the meeting and discussed the agenda before giving its go ahead.

