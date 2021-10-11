Bihar Cabinet okays input subsidy for crop damage due to floods, rains

Farmers in Bihar, whose standing crops were damaged due to floods or excessive rains this year, will be getting compensation from the state government very soon. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet on Monday in view of the assessment of damages to agriculture due to the natural calamity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Cabinet approved farm compensation worth ₹550 crore to be paid to the affected farmers as agriculture input subsidy. This was among a dozen odd proposals, which were discussed and approved by the Cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, additional chief secretary (ACS), Cabinet, Sanjay Kumar said that the agriculture input subsidy would be paid to farmers on the basis of assessment made by the district authorities concerned for crop damages. “Besides, those who could not do farming on their land owing to excessive rains would also get farm subsidy. The Cabinet has approved a sum of ₹100 crore for the purpose,” said the ACS.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for payment of ₹50,000 to the nearest kin of those who died due to Covid-19 pandemic. The disaster management department (DMD) has been allocated ₹50 crore to be paid as ex-gratia to around 10,000 such persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This will be in addition to the ₹4 lakh to be paid or already paid to the family of each deceased by the state government. The additional amount is being paid as an obligation of the Central government in conformity to its affidavit made in the Supreme Court,” said an official aware of the development.