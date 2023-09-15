News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar chief secy suffers brain stroke, in ICU

Bihar chief secy suffers brain stroke, in ICU

ByRuchir Kumar, Patna
Sep 15, 2023 09:14 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited the Paras-HMRI hospital in Patna to check on chief secretary Amir Subhani, who suffered a brain stroke after a fall.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited the Paras-HMRI hospital in Patna to enquire about chief secretary (CS) Amir Subhani, who had suffered a brain stroke after a fall on Thursday, said hospital sources.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits chief secretary Amir Suhani at Paras hospital in Patna on Friday. (ANI)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits chief secretary Amir Suhani at Paras hospital in Patna on Friday. (ANI)

Subhani was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the neurosurgery department late Thursday evening.

“The chief secretary has suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. We are managing him conservatively through medicines. His condition is stable,” said Dr Ambuj Kumar, director and head of department of neurosurgery at the hospital.

“He complained of uneasiness and headache last evening after a fall in the bathroom of his residence in the morning. A CT scan has revealed minor brain haemorrhage. We have put him under observation and he may require three days of stay at the hospital.” added Dr Kumar.

The hospital had also done a cardiac evaluation on Subhani while the physicians examined him for fever, after he was admitted to the Paras hospital around 10pm on Thursday.

“We have sent his samples for confirmatory test after he tested positive for typhoid initially. We suspect he could be suffering from viral fever,” a doctor attending on the CS said.

Subhani had tested negative for dengue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out