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Bihar clears land for 19 industrial units, eyes 284-cr investment and 1,200 jobs

The approved projects cover a range of sectors, including food processing, footwear, electronics, textiles, plastics, compressed biogas (CBG) and general manufacturing. The units will come up in various industrial areas located at Kumarbagh, Begusarai, Hajipur and others.

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:38 pm IST
By Subhash Pathak, Patna
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The project clearance committee (PCC) of the Bihar industrial area development authority (BIADA) on Tuesday recommended allotment of 20.04 acres of land to 19 industrial units in different industrial areas of the state, said a senior officer familiar with the development.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by industries secretary Kundan Kumar. (@BIADAbihar)

The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by industries secretary Kundan Kumar, is expected to attract fresh investment of around 284 crore and create nearly 1,200 employment opportunities.

The approved projects cover a range of sectors, including food processing, footwear, electronics, textiles, plastics, compressed biogas (CBG) and general manufacturing. The units will come up in various industrial areas located at Kumarbagh, Begusarai, Hajipur and others.

Key beneficiaries include Shrinath Biofuels, Rashirishu Group, Lubna Shoes and Sharv Enterprises, among others. Officials described the move as a boost to Bihar’s ongoing push for industrial growth and balanced regional development.

The PPC at its meeting on April 21 held under the chairmanship of Kundan Kumar, who is also BIADA’s managing director, cleared several investment proposals. The BIADA has its meetings held earlier this year allotted several acres of plots to over a dozen units in various districts, reflecting the authority’s continued focus on streamlining land allocation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subhash Pathak

Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

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