Bihar CM asked officials to stay alert of drought and floods

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday asked government officials, department heads and district magistrates to remain alert for potential risks of droughts and floods as the state, like all of north India, is experiencing scorching heat and is also prone to heavy rains in coming weeks.

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary chairing a meeting with state government officials on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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He was holding a meeting to review flood and potential drought preparations with ministers and officials at the CM Secretariat.

The CM urged all officials of concerned departments not to let a natural calamity turn into a full-blown disaster. He directed them to extend their full cooperation to the public during times of crisis, assuring them that the government stands firmly with the people.

He asserted that the victims of a disaster hold the primary claim to the state exchequer. He further stated that the state government is committed to providing every possible assistance to those affected by floods and drought. “In areas prone to flooding, the construction and repair work on embankments and roads must be completed before May 31,” he instructed the officials.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM instructed the disaster management department to maintain continuous monitoring and ensure that the public does not face any hardships; all necessary arrangements must be completed in a timely manner as per requirements. He directed them to keep a close watch on groundwater levels and ensure the availability of drinking water. Furthermore, in the event of floods, arrangements for dry fodder for livestock must be kept in readiness. Noting that the summer heat is particularly intense this year, he directed officials to undertake all necessary preparations and issue advisories to the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM instructed the disaster management department to maintain continuous monitoring and ensure that the public does not face any hardships; all necessary arrangements must be completed in a timely manner as per requirements. He directed them to keep a close watch on groundwater levels and ensure the availability of drinking water. Furthermore, in the event of floods, arrangements for dry fodder for livestock must be kept in readiness. Noting that the summer heat is particularly intense this year, he directed officials to undertake all necessary preparations and issue advisories to the public. {{/usCountry}}

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At the meeting, an official from the Bihar Meteorological Service Center, Patna, provided information on the rainfall forecast for this year’s monsoon season, stating that below normal rainfall is expected in June and July, normal rainfall in August, and below-normal rainfall in September.

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CM reviews Shravani Mela preparations

The CM also issued directives to the officials to ensure thorough preparations for the Shravani Mela. He directed them to prepare a comprehensive report detailing the arrangements required for the event. He emphasized the need to identify specific measures necessary to ensure the comfort and safety of the devotees. Furthermore, he instructed the officials to formulate an action plan addressing key aspects, such as how to effectively manage and regulate the crowds of devotees.

The chief minister stressed the importance of ensuring that the Kanwariyas (pilgrims) do not face any difficulties whatsoever. He directed that the pedestrian routes be kept well-organised and convenient. He also called for the provision of superior facilities for sanitation, cleanliness, and drinking water.

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Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, ministers Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Nishant Kumar, Nitish Mishra, Ratnesh Sada, Kumar Shailendra, Nand Kishore Ram and senior officials were present in the meeting