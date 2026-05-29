Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday directed officials concerned to conduct a survey to assess crop damage caused by heavy rain and hailstorms in several districts of the state in order to ensure adequate relief for affected farmers.

Bihar CM asks officials to assess crop damage due to recent rain, hailstorms

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Many districts witnessed downpours accompanied by gusty winds in the past few days, leaving at least five people dead and damage to properties.

"Instructions have been issued to the Agriculture Department and the Disaster Management Department to conduct a survey of the crop damage and damage to fruits on trees caused by sudden strong winds, rain, and hailstorms in several districts of the state, so that appropriate relief can be provided to the affected farmers," he posted on X.

According to a weather bulletin issued by Bihar Mausam Seva Kendra on Friday, the state is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places, while some areas may receive downpours.

"Cloudy skies and strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are expected to persist across Bihar," the bulletin stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The maximum temperature across the state is expected to remain between 28 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius during the period, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The maximum temperature across the state is expected to remain between 28 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius during the period, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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On Friday, red-alert warnings were issued for several districts such as Begusarai, Gaya Ji, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Sheikhpura, Samastipur, Vaishali, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas and parts of Arwal, Aurangabad, Gaya and Siwan.

For 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday, 101.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Vijaypur block of Gopalganj district.

Gopalganj and Siswan in Siwan witnessed 101 mm rainfall each, Kateya in Gopalganj 87.3 mm, Panchdeori 82.2 mm, Mairwa in Siwan 75.5 mm, and Punpun in Patna 68 mm, the bulletin added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.