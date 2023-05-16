Nitish junks Hindu Rashtra talk of Bageshwar Baba

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dismissed talks of a “Hindu Rashtra” by religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, who has been holding sermons at Naubatpur near state capital Patna since May 13 and drawing huge crowds.

‘Bageshwar Baba’Dhirendra Shastri at Mahavir temple in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, on way to his Naubatpur from a hotel in Patna where he has been staying, Shastri also offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Mandir in the state capital, where a large crowd had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the preacher.

Asked about the calls for a “Hindu Rashtra” by Shastri, who is in his 20s, CM Kumar told reporters, “Whoever wants to follow any religion is free. It is a personal matter. But certain things need change in the Constitution and that is not possible without two-thirds majority. I am least interested in all this, as it has nothing to do with state policies laid down in the Constitution.”

Shastri has been a toast for state BJP leaders, who made a beeline for his darshan at Taret village in Naubatpur, barely 30 kms from Patna town, and the plush hotel in Patna where he has his stay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shastri has been drawing huge crowds even in the increasingly hot weather, prompting a BJP leader, Sunil Kumar Sinha, to announce another visit by the preacher to Bodh Gaya on September 29. Though senior BJP leaders have not given any fixed date, they say another visit is likely in view of the people’s demand.

“Bageshwar Baba has evoked tremendous response and people want to participate in his Hanumat Katha. If he goes to Gaya, he will receive big welcome there also. He is a preacher and he only speaks about positive things, which people love to listen to,” said state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand.

Voices from the ruling alliance, however, have been critical of the preacher. RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav, a minister in the state government, had earlier announced to stop the preacher at the airport itself, though the situation was averted. His younger brother and deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav dismissed speculation about his visit to the preacher on invitation, saying he would prefer visiting a place where something good people could happen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This evoked immediate retort from union minister Giriraj Singh, who said Tejashwi would prefer attending iftaar parties.

Social activist professor Nawal Kishore Choudhary said that in the election season, what was happening was not unusual. “Polarisation is happening not from one side, but from both sides. It is sad that either way rationality is the victim, as it suits the cause of political leaders to play with the growing insecurities in the society,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON