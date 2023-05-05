Kumar invites Pawar, Thakeray to join oppn meet in Patna

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has invited National Congress Party( NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to attend the proposed meeting of various parties for formation of a larger opposition front to take on the BJP in 2024 parliamentary polls, people familiar with the matter said.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar visits Buddha Smriti Park in Patna on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

On Thursday, Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council, Devesh Chandra Thakur, who is from CM Kumar’s JD-U, had met both Pawar and Thackeray in Mumbai as part of the exercise to invite to anti-BJP leaders to the proposed meeting, which is likely to take place in Patna shortly after the results of the Karnataka assembly polls to be declared on May 13.

“There are chances that Pawar and Thackeray would come. They have been given a formal invitation,” said a senior JD(U) leader, wishing not to be named.

Last month, CM Kumar had met Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

