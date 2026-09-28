Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary monitored the flood situation in Gandak and asked officials to remain alert and prepared for any exigency as the river recorded a peak discharge at a barrage in Valmikinagar on Monday.

Bihar CM monitors flood situation as Gandak records peak discharge at Valmikinagar

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The CM closely monitored the flood situation throughout the night after a maximum discharge of 5,43,500 cusecs was recorded at the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar at 5 am on Monday, a statement issued by the Water Resources Department said.

The discharge, however, fell thereafter, indicating that the situation is likely to improve. However, the peak water level will take some time to pass through downstream areas, it said.

The CM reviewed water levels, barrage discharge, embankment status and night patrolling along the embankments, and directed officials to remain fully alert and prepared to deal with any situation.

"The discharge of water at the Gandak Barrage was 4,97,200 cusecs at 7 am on Monday and showed a falling trend, while the Kosi and Sone rivers recorded rising trends. The Kosi Barrage at Birpur recorded 1,80,490 cusecs, while the Sone Barrage at Indrapuri recorded 1,36,124 cusecs, both showing a rising trend," the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Disaster Management Department said rivers flowing above the danger mark include Gandak at Dumariaghat, Kosi at Baltara, Bagmati at Dheng, Sonakhan, Kataunjha and Benibad, and Lalbakeya at Gowa Bari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Disaster Management Department said rivers flowing above the danger mark include Gandak at Dumariaghat, Kosi at Baltara, Bagmati at Dheng, Sonakhan, Kataunjha and Benibad, and Lalbakeya at Gowa Bari. {{/usCountry}}

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Due to heavy rainfall in Nepal and the adjoining districts of Bihar over the last three to four days, water levels in Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati and other rivers have risen, resulting in reports of water entering low-lying areas of some districts.

Around 82,000 people in 23 gram panchayats across 11 blocks in Supaul and West Champaran districts have been affected by the latest bout of floods, the DMD said.

A total of 173 boats are being operated to facilitate evacuation and movement. Through 13 community kitchens, around 17,466 people are being provided meals in the two districts.

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Due to a rise in water levels of various rivers during the first and second weeks of September, around 50.49 lakh people in 576 gram panchayats across 88 blocks in 15 districts were affected by floods.

The affected districts included Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnia, Madhepura and Arwal.

The Bihar Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several places across the state over the next two days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.