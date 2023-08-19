Bihar CM orders aid to farmers in ‘dry’ areas

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday carried an aerial survey of rain deficient blocks in districts of Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Jamui and Nalanda and instructed officials to provide diesel subsidy as well as uninterrupted power for 16 hours to farmers for irrigation facilities.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday carried an aerial survey of rain deficient blocks in several districts.

Officials said the CM, during his aerial survey, took stock of blocks affected by deficient rains like Deo , Madanapur in Aurangabad, Barachatti, Imamganj in Gaya, Rajouli in Nawada, Islampur in Jamui and other few blocks where paddy coverage has been below normal.

A press statement issued by the chief minister’s office said Kumar also directed the officials to closely monitor the situation arising out of scanty rains in the state.

Agriculture secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal apprised the CM about the initiative to provide maize seeds to farmers free of cost. The agriculture department has started the initiative for farmers to opt for alternative crop in areas where paddy coverage has been low owing to scanty rains, officials said.

In Bihar, the paddy coverage in overall terms has been 94 per cent while maize coverage is 99 per cent. But in certain blocks in southern and central Bihar, the paddy coverage has been low owing to deficient rains.

During the aerial survey, water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, additional chief secretary, disaster management department, Prataya Amrit , principal secretary to chief minister S Siddharth, and agriculture secretary Agarwal accompanied the chief minister.

