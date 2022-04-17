Bihar Cong leaders urge for immediate revamp of organisation, amid Jha’s resignation talks

PATNA: Amid reports of Madan Mohan Jha’s resignation as the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president, a string of senior leaders have sought an appointment with All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the reconstitution of the BPCC, with many even urging them to pick the right person on the key positions so that they could re-energise the organisation at the grassroots level and make it poll ready by 2024, leaders aware of the development said.

“The AICC is seriously contemplating a qualitative change in the organisation. And it would be visible in the next few months after,” said AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, adding that the results of the last few by-elections amply suggested that the party needs to work very hard to win over people’s confidence.

A senior party leader said that he had written a letter to the AICC chief to appoint new office bearers after Jha started keeping off from the Sadaqat Ashram affairs. “Jha and his close confidants did not come to the BPCC office on the day when the result of the Bochahan by-elections was announced. This gave ample hint that he has decided to step down,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Former BPCC chief Anil Sharma, in a couple of tweets yesterday, urged the AICC chief not to ignore the ground realities of Bihar in her bid to strengthen the party’s traditional support base. “Adequate representation shall be given to the minority, backward classes, most backward castes, and upper castes in the reshuffle of the five important positions in the organisation, such as BPCC chief, leaders of the legislature party in the assembly and the council, election campaign committee, and coordination committee. Leaders of the same community shall not be appointed on two or more key posts,” Sharma had said.

Former BPCC vice president Ajay Kumar Singh said the AICC must take serious note of the depleting vote bank and deflating morale of party workers. “After using the party’s credibility to the hilt, the RJD is now attacking the Congress on the basis of electoral debacles. The party needs to revamp at the earliest and spell out steps to revive the organisation ahead of the crucial 2024 elections,” said Singh.

