Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Evaluation of intermediate exam papers begin
patna news

Bihar: Evaluation of intermediate exam papers begin

Copy evaluation for Matric examination conducted by Bihar state education board will begin on March 12 and conclude on March 24.
By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishore is inspecting examinee students at examination centre in Patna(HT File)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started evaluation of intermediate exam copies from Friday across 130 evaluation centres in the state, and it will continue till March 17 . More than 13.84 lakh students appeared in the exams across 1,473 centres held from February 1 to 13.

The state education department held a video conference with all the district education officers in this regard on Thursday. The officials have been instructed for fair copy checking and centre superintendents have been directed to maintain tight security arrangements.

The board has also issued a direction to invoke CrPC Section 144 (prohibitory orders) within a radius of 200 meter of every evaluation centre, to prevent entrance of any unauthorised person.

BSEB officials said the copy evaluation work will be carried out in two shifts for subjects like English, Hindi, geography and mathematics, considering the large number of candidates who appeared in exams for these subjects.

“Evaluators will have to check around 75 to 100 copies per day. A supervisory team consisting one head examiner and 12 assistant examiners has been constituted at each evaluation centre. After copy evaluation, subject-wise marks will be uploaded digitally on the same day for speedy result processing,” said an official.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No new Covid-19 cases at Bihar’s NMCH, classes stalled, exams put on hold

No city from Bihar in top 10 of Ease of Living Index, Patna climbs a notch

Bihar minister promises focus on teaching in mother tongue and learning outcomes

Bihar Dy CM promises makeover of Hindu holy site at Simaria Ghat

BSEB’s Matric examination’s copy evaluation will begin on March 12 and conclude on March 24. The board has scheduled re-examination on March 8 for social science for 8.46 lakh students, while 2,380 students will take the re-exam for English paper at Bangra High School, Umashankar High School and Anugraha Narayan Umashankar Singh Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Siwan district on March 9. Social science paper conducted in the first sitting on February 19 was cancelled due to paper leak in Jamui, while the English paper examination conducted on February 20 was postponed at three exam centres in Siwan due to unavoidable reasons.

Also Read: Mohankrishna Bohara wins Bihari Puraskar

PU to start first semester PG classes

Regular classes of postgraduate first semester students in all the departments of Patna University (PU) will commence on Friday with 50% strength amid Covid-19 safety protocols. PU has also notified that all pending admissions in its undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be completed latest by March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar news bihar education department bihar intermediate exam
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP