Bihar faces fresh flood threat

Flood threat loomed over north and central Bihar as water level in almost all rivers, including Ganga, has started soaring again after a brief respite till last week, officials of state’s water resources department said on Monday.

Incessant rains in the foothills of Himalaya in Nepal and in the upper catchment areas of river Ganga are causing the rise in water level of almost all rivers criss-crossing the northern districts of the state.

Ganga, which has been maintaining a receding trend for the past few weeks, almost touched the danger level (DL) at Patna’s Gandhi Ghat Monday evening, while floodwaters from rivers like Gandak, Parmar, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi, Adhwara, Ghaghra and Punpun have jumped the DL at different points and begun showing their ferocity, inundating a vast stretch of land around their course.

The flash-flood in Masaan river, a tributary of Gandak, submerged over a dozen villages in Ram Nagar of Bagaha Sunday night, leaving no time for the residents to plan their evacuation. By the morning, these villages turned an island, as all road leading to them were under a sheet of four-five feet of water.

Diara (riverine) areas of Gandak in West Chanparan district were submerged following heavy discharge in the river from Vamikinagar Barrage. Officials said nearly 4 lakh cusecs of water was released Monday morning.

WRD officials said Ganga was reported flowing just three centimetres below the DL at Gandhi Ghat in Patna and was maintaining the rising trend, while it has jumped the red line at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur by nearly 40 cm. At Hathidah, where the river set a new highest flood level (HFL) this year, Ganga was flowing 42 above the DL. Punpun was also in surge mode and crossed the DL at Sripalpur by 40 cm.

Parmar river began wreaking havoc in Forbesganj and Araria districts, engulfing more than three dozen villages on Monday. The river was flowing nearly 27 cm above the DL at Araria. Over a dozen villages of Khairkha panchayat were cut off from the district headquarter in Forbesganj, forcing the people to take shelter on the uplands.

Miseries of marooned people in Gopalganj and Chapra districts worsened after swollen Gandak and its tributary, Dabra river, rose above the DL along their course. Gandak was flowing nearly 1m above the DL at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj, while hundreds of houses in town areas of Chapra were flooded when safety embankment of Dabra river was partially broken down.

The flood fury

Flood death so far: 43

Districts affected: 14

Blocks affected: 73

People affected: 30.23 lakh

Relief camps: 5