Bihar: Farmer injured in bear attack near Valmiki Tiger Reserve

A farmer was critically injured in a bear attack near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) of west Champaran in Bihar, officials said on Friday.

According to villagers, the victim, Ramesh Manjhi, 40, a resident of Bagahi Sakhuwani village, was injured near Malchangawa village on the fringe of the Gorberdhana forest range while he was on his way back home.

“Dusk has started settling and it was around this time when a bear emerged from the forest and attacked Ramesh Manjhi. He suffered injuries on his head, leg and arms,” said Sudarshan Manjhi, a local villager

Hearing his scream, villagers rushed to his rescue, prompting the bear to flee. “...but by that time, he had suffered grievous injuries and was taken to a public health centre (PHC) at Ramnagar,” said a local.

VTR’s wild conservator and field director Neshamani K confirmed the incident and said the victim has been referred to the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) at Bettiah.

“He is recuperating at GMCH. We are taking care of her medical treatment,” said the VTR director. An adequate compensation would be given as per rule, he added.

Meanwhile, as a wave of fear creased through villages in the Gorberdhana forest range after the incident, a forest officer said the patrolling in the area has been intensified.