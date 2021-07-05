Bihar: Free hotel stay, cinema ticket discounts aim to boost vaccination & sales

A hotel in Bodh Gaya and a couple of cinema halls in Patna are offering discounts to customers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in an effort to boost business and incentivise vaccination at a time when hesitancy is proving to be one of the biggest hurdle in speeding up the inoculation drive.

Anand International, a leading hotel in BodhGaya, is offering one day complimentary stay to guests who have been vaccinated.

“There have been reports that a large number of people are still scared of vaccination. And things are worse in rural areas,” Satyaprakash, the owner of Anand International hotel said.

Bihar aims to vaccinate 60 million people in six months that will require covering 10 million people per month and 300,000 persons in a day. Satyaprakash feels the general public needs to show some initiative to help the government out.

“This complimentary stay at my hotel on the basis of a vaccination document is a part of this effort,” he said and explained that guests will get an extra day at the hotel on their bookings without paying extra.

“It’s also an effort to woo clients. The hotel remained closed for months due to Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown and was allowed to open only a couple of weeks ago,” the hotelier said.

Cinema halls like Mona and Elphinstone in Patna are also preparing to offer a 30% rebate on movie tickets for patrons who produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate after the theatres are allowed to reopen post July 7 as part of Unlock-4 in the state.

“While observance of all other Covid-19 norms and protocols will be similar to the first phase of Covid-19 pandemic, we will also offer 30% discount on entry tickets if movie buffs show their vaccination certificates,” Sharad Kumar, the cinema hall manager said, adding that there’s no notification so far that Cinema halls will be allowed to open in the next phase of unlocking of restrictions imposed due to the second wave of the disease.

Nipurnh Gupta, media coordinator at UNICEF, Bihar and Jharkhand, said as per the official data, only 15.772 million people have got vaccinated in the state till June 28 this year.

“There’s also a high gender gap in vaccination in the state. As per CoWIN portal on July 2, 2021, only 7.4969 million women in the state have been vaccinated against 9.153 million men,” Gupta said.