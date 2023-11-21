Bihar government notifies quota hike after governor signs bills

The Bihar government on Tuesday issued the gazette notification for the two quota bills after governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar signed the Bihar Reservation of vacancies in posts and services (For SC, ST, EBC and OBC) Amendment Bill and the Bihar (In Admission In Educational, Institutions) Reservation Amendment Bill, 2023 paving the way for increase in quota from the existing 50% to 65%. The two bills were signed on November 18. (Bihar Vidhan Sabha)

The Bihar assembly had on November 9 passed the two bills unanimously.

With this, total reservation in the state will reach 75% after adding 10% to the economic and weaker sections (EWS).

Under the new provision, based on the findings of the caste survey in the state, the quota for Scheduled Caste (SC) goes up to 20%, while that of Scheduled Tribe (ST) to 2%, Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) to 25% and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to 18%.

Earlier, the total reservation in Bihar was 50%.

“On analysis of data collected during ‘Caste based Survey 2022-23, it is apparent that large section of backward classes, schedule caste and schedule tribe need to be promoted for them to catch up to satisfy cherished aim in the Constitution of equality in opportunity and status,” the gazette notification stated.

“The members of SC/ST and Other Backward Classes have remained deprived and marginalized for centuries. Though affirmative action has led to improvement in their life to a certain extent, the ultimate goal of equality has not yet been achieved. Date further strengthens the perception that in addition to measures already in place the State is required to take further measures to accelerate the ultimate object of proportional equality”, it added.

The survey – the first in independent India to successfully enumerate all castes – had found that EBC, which comprise 112 castes, and OBC — formed by 30 communities — together comprised 63.13% of the state population. Scheduled Castes form 19.65% and Scheduled Tribes 1.68%. Upper castes were found to be 15.52% of the population.

