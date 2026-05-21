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Bihar governor removes MU VC midway through extended tenure; senior- most professor given charge

This is the first removal of the VC since Hasnain took charge on March 14 last. What exactly led to the sudden removal is not known, but it is said to be the fallout of complaints against the VC reaching the Lok Bhawan.

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:06 am IST
By Arun Kumar, Patna
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In a sudden turn of events, Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain on Wednesday evening removed Magadh University Vice Chancellor SP Shahi, who was serving an extension after completing his three-year tenure, and handed over the charge to Prof. Dilip Kumar Kesari.

Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. (HT Photo)

This is the first removal of the VC since Hasnain took charge on March 14 last. What exactly led to the sudden removal is not known, but it is said to be the fallout of complaints against the VC reaching the Lok Bhawan.

“In the light of 2013 Supreme Court order, the Chancellor is pleased to direct Dr Kesari, senior most professor of Magadh University, to perform the duties of the office of VC of MU with immediate effect till further order or till the appointment of a regular VC,” said thr notification issued by Gopal Meena, principal secretary to the Gocernor.

Kesari, who is professor in the department of Zoology, MU, has been directed “not to take any policy decision without prior approval of the Chancellor, as laid down in previous Lok Bhawan orders”.

In 2018, the then governor Lalji Tandon, in consultation with the state government, had asked MU VC Qamar Ahsan to resign with immediate effect for “failing to discharge his duties” barely a week after being served show cause notice.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

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