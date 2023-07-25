Bihar Governor to host dinner for all Bihar MPs in Delhi on July 27

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will host a dinner for all members of Parliament (MPs) from Bihar in New Delhi on July 27, officials in the Raj Bjawan said on Tuesday.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with CM Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

The Governor has written to the resident commissioner of Bihar Bhawan in New Delhi, Kundan Kumar, to facilitate the dinner. “It will be held at Hotel Ashoka’s restaurant. We are making the arrangements as desired,” said Kumar.

This dinner is being held in New Delhi, and not in Patna, since most of the MPs are in the national capital for the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, which ends on August 11.

“Since taking over as Governor in February, I have not been able to meet you all personally. I have organised a meeting to discuss issues of public interest with you all at Hotel Ashoka, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi on July 27, as the Parliament session is on. It will be followed by dinner,” says the letter from the Governor sent to MPs from Bihar.

JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu said he had received the invitation, as have other MPs. “I will go. It is just for meeting.”

Former Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, who represents West Champaran seat in the Lok Sabha, said it was an informal meeting and a good initiative. “I am looking forward to it. He is the first Governor who had met all the Bihar legislators, inviting them to Raj Bjawan zone-wise during the Budget session of the Bihar Legislature and receiving them individually. It went on for 10 days. Now, he has decided to meet all MPs and it is a welcome thing,” he said.

After being sworn in on February 17 as 41st Governor of Bihar, Arlekar has been actively meeting legislators and heads of central government institutions in the state. He also revived the tradition of attending the meeting of senate in state universities in his capacity as Chancellor.

